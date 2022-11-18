Gorilla Biscuits add matinee; Walter Schreifels will talk about the ones at CBGB at NYC doc screening

Director Giangiacomo De Stefano's 2019 documentary At the Matinée, which revolves around '80s hardcore matinees at CBGB and features Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Youth of Today, etc), will screen at Williamsburg's Nitehawk Cinema on December 7 as part of the theater's BrooklynVegan-presented Music Driven series, along with a post-screening Q&A featuring Walter and veteran NYHC photographer Olivia Lorrain-Forsyth, who took the photo that was used on the film's poster (see below), moderated by NYHC Chronicles filmmaker Drew Stone. The screening begins at 7 PM. Tickets are on sale.

For more on the doc, here's an excerpt of a 2019 No Echo feature:

"I came up with the idea of this film about 10 years ago," director Giangiacomo De Stefano tells me about his latest project, At the Matinée, a documentary based around the hardcore scene of the late '80s, specifically, the Sunday afternoon shows at CBGB. "Everything started with some songs written by Walter [Schreifels] in rather recent times. 'Open Letter' was a song he dedicated to [Warzone singer] Raybeez and the CBGB matinees. These had been the main input to describe the matinees of CBGB, and especially the time when these concerts were at their peak, that is to say between 1986 and 1989. "Walter is part of this project, holds a share of the rights, and also took part in many artistic choices. I couldn’t be other than grateful to him for believing in us, being patient, and not pulling back when we feared we couldn’t be able to finish the film," says Giangiacomo, who is a successful filmmaker in his native Italy.

Meanwhile, Youth of Today are in the midst of a short Northeast run that hit Brooklyn last night (11/17) and comes to Philly tonight (11/18) and Baltimore on Saturday (11/19), and Gorilla Biscuits just announced shows happening in Boston and Philly this February. Their show at Middle East on February 24 is on sale now, and after quickly selling out their show at First Unitarian Church on February 25, they added a Sunday matinee for February 26 at First Unitarian Church. That newly-added show is with Kill Your Idols, Raw Brigade, Combust, Dead Last, and Hard Turf. GB also play Suburban Clampdown #3 in Garden Grove, CA in December.

Rival Schools are also reuniting for shows in 2023.