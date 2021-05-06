Celebrate Brooklyn confirms July return to Prospect Park

Following the announcement of the first benefit show of the season happening at Prospect Park Bandshell in August, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has confirmed that it will be back in the park in July this year. They've shared a teaser video for the new season, which you watch below.

Celebrate Brooklyn Executive Producer Lia Camille Crockett also spoke to All Arts about planning the festival amid shifting COVID guidelines and the lifting of some restrictions, but not others. "I feel like I’m planning three different festivals at once, because there are so many factors," she says.

"Many artists, obviously, have not been able to work for a very long time and are eager to get back to work; other artists might be in a place where they’re weighing things out," Crockett continued. "I think everyone’s been really understanding of the precariousness of some of the details."

She also told All Arts that she thinks enforcing six-foot distancing between attendees will be a challenge, saying, "There’s a conflict, in a way, between a capacity percentage versus being six feet apart. If we interpret the rules at their most conservative, it becomes really cost prohibitive and really logistically challenging for any event of our scale.”

"Obviously I want people to be safe,” she continued to All Arts. "I think experiencing live music outside is so liberating, and we all miss that feeling, so we’re figuring out how to have that while also prioritizing everyone’s safety."

Read the interview in full on All Arts.