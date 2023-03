Celebrating David Bowie dates rescheduled as Peter Murphy recovers from “unexpected medical procedure”

The 2023 edition of the Celebrating David Bowie tour has been postponed. Originally scheduled for April and May, it's been rescheduled to October and November as Peter Murphy, who is on the tour as lead vocalist this year, recovers from "an unexpected medical procedure that prohibits his ability to travel as planned." "He is recovering well," a statement from the tour continues, "will fully recover, and be ready to tour the US with the group this Fall."

Curated by guitarist Scrote, the 2023 Celebrating David Bowie lineup also features guitarist Adrian Belew, Spacehog's Royston Langdon, A Perfect Circle's Matt McJunkins and Jeff Friedl, saxophonist Ron Dziubla, and guitarist Eric Schermerhorn. See the updated dates, including Westbury, NY (NYCB Theatre on November 12), Englewood, NJ (Bergen PAC on November 15), and Staten Island, NY (St. George Theatre on November 17), below.

Bauhaus canceled their fall 2022 tour as Murphy entered rehab.

attachment-celebrating David Bowie 2023 loading...

CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIE: 2023 TOUR

TUE, OCTOBER 10 TACOMA, WA TEMPLE THEATRE

WED, OCTOBER 11 PORTLAND, OR ROSELAND THEATER

SAT, OCTOBER 14 SAN FRANCISCO, CA THE REGENCY BALLROOM

MON, OCTOBER 16 ANAHEIM, CA CITY NATIONAL GROVE OF ANAHEIM

TUE, OCTOBER 17 SAN DIEGO, CA MUSIC BOX

WED, OCTOBER 18 PHOENIX, AZ CELEBRITY THEATRE

FRI, OCTOBER 20 AUSTIN, TX ACL LIVE AT THE MOODY THEATER

SAT, OCTOBER 21 TULSA, OK TULSA THEATRE

SUN, OCTOBER 22 TEXAS TRUST CU THEATRE GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

TUE, OCTOBER 24 HOUSTON, TX HOUSE OF BLUES

WED, OCTOBER 25 NEW ORLEANS, LA HOUSE OF BLUES

THU, OCTOBER 26 ATLANTA, GA VARIETY PLAYHOUSE

SUN, OCTOBER 29 FT. LAUDERDALE, FL PARKER PLAYHOUSE

TUES, OCTOBER 31 ST. PETERSBURG, FL MAHAFFEY THEATER

FRI, NOVEMBER 3 CHATTANOOGA, TN SOLDIERS AND SAILORS MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

SUN, NOVEMBER 5 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA SANDLER CENTER

MON, NOVEMBER 6 WASHINGTON, DC THE HAMILTON

FRI, NOVEMBER 10 GLENSIDE, PA KESWICK THEATRE

SAT, NOVEMBER 11 RIDGEFIELD, CT RIDGEFIELD PLAYHOUSE

SUN, NOVEMBER 12 WESTBURY, NY NYCB THEATRE

TUE, NOVEMBER 14 RED BANK, NJ COUNT BASIE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

WED, NOVEMBER 15 ENGLEWOOD, NJ BERGEN PAC

THU, NOVEMBER 16 LYNN, MA LYNN AUDITORIUM

FRI, NOVEMBER 17 STATEN ISLAND, NY ST. GEORGE THEATRE

MON, NOVEMBER 20 MUNHALL, PA CARNEGIE OF HOMESTEAD MUSIC HALL

TUE, NOVEMBER 21 CHICAGO, IL COPERNICUS CENTER

WED, NOVEMBER 22 CINCINNATI, OH TAFT THEATRE