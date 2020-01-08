cellist Maya Beiser reimagines Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’ on new LP & at upcoming free NYC show

Today (1/8) would've been David Bowie's 73 birthday, and the anniversary of his passing is in just a few days, on Friday (1/10). On that day, in honor of the late legend, acclaimed cellist Maya Beiser will do a FREE performance reimagining his final album, Blackstar, at NYC's Brookfield Place on January 10. It's the debut live performance of her upcoming album, Bowie Cello Symphonic: Blackstar, which is also out on Friday; you can listen to her version of "Lazarus" below.

For the BFPL show, which starts at 8 PM, Maya will be joined by PUBLIQuartet and conductor and arranger Evan Ziporyn. More info about the FREE event is HERE.

Other free events coming up at BFPL include Trivia Tuesdays, the John Schaefer-curated Silent Films/Live Music series, a Lunar New Year celebration, and more.

Meanwhile, an alternate version of "The Man Who Sold the World" and a Bowie graphic novel are out now in honor of his birthday, and his 1980 single "Alabama Song" is getting a 40th anniversary picture disc next month.