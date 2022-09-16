Century Media drops Vektor a day after announcing they signed them

Arizona thrash metal band Vektor disappeared for a while after vocalist/guitarist David DiSanto was accused of violent physical assault, sexual assault, and verbal abuse by his wife Katy DiSanto in 2019, which David referred to as "a lot of misinformation" and "a difficult situation," and then this past Wednesday (9/14), Century Media Records announced that they had signed the band to a worldwide deal, with a new album on the way. The move was instantly met by backlash and confusion, much of which was voiced on social media, and now Century Media have already backed out of the deal. "Effective immediately, Century Media has decided to part ways with Vektor," the label wrote on their Facebook. The band has not yet publicly responded.