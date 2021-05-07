Cerebral Rot announce new album ‘Excretion of Mortality,’ share “Bowels of Decrepitude”

Seattle death metallers Cerebral Rot will follow their 2019 debut LP Odious Descent Into Decay with their sophomore album, Excretion of Mortality, on June 25 via 20 Buck Spin. It was recorded and mixed by Detto at Jack Endino's Soundhouse Studio in Seattle, and as you'd probably expect from a song called "Bowels of Decrepitude" (and the album artwork, and the album title), this first single is vile stuff. Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Excretion of Mortality

2. Vile Yolk of Contagion

3. Spewing Purulence

4. Bowels of Decrepitude

5. Drowned in Malodor

6. Retching Innards

7. Crowning the Disgustulent (Breed of Repugnance)