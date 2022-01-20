Cerebral Rot touring Northeast, playing Vitus with Gravesend and Left Cross

Seattle death metallers Cerebral Rot have announced the short "Excreting the East" tour supporting last year's Excretion of Mortality (20 Buck Spin), with shows in Cambridge, Brooklyn, Philly, and DC.

The Brooklyn show is on March 25 at Saint Vitus and it's a rager with locals Gravesend and Richmond's Left Cross, plus, to quote Vitus, "one more band we're still keeping a secret (certified ripper though)!" Stay tuned to find out who it is, and get your tickets now. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Cerebral Rot are also touring Europe with Mortiferum in September.

