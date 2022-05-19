Ceremony add last-minute, intimate NYC show with Poison Ruin & Mary Jane Dunphe

Ceremony are on tour supporting Turnstile with Citizen and Ekulu now, and they hit NYC together soon, on Monday (5/23) at Brooklyn Steel. Ahead of that, Ceremony have added a last minute, intimate late-night headlining show in Queens. It happens on Sunday (5/22) at Trans-Pecos, and Poison Ruin and Mary Jane Dunphe open. Tickets are on sale now.

Ceremony also have a couple of area shows just with Citizen on the horizon, at Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on May 25, and NJ's Asbury Lanes on May 28. See all of their upcoming dates below.

Turnstile will also be in Queens on Sunday night, for a show with Beach Fossils and Special Interest at Knockdown Center.

CEREMONY: 2022 TOUR

May 19 Thu Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada *#

May 20 Fri La Sala Rossa Montreal, QC, Canada

May 21 Sat Palladium Worcester, MA, United States *#

May 22 Sun Trans-Pecos Queens, NY, United States %

May 23 Mon Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, United States *#

May 24 Tue The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA, United States *#

May 25 Wed Amityville Music Hall @ 7:00pm Amityville, NY, United States #

May 26 Thu 9:30 Club Washington, DC, United States *#

May 27 Fri Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ, United States #

May 29 Sun 9:30 Club Washington, DC, United States *#

* - w/ Turnstile & Ekulu

# - w/ Citizen

% - w/ Poison Ruin & Mary Jane Dunphe