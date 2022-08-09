Ceremony announce tour with Gel and Spy opening (separately)
Having recently toured opening for Turnstile (with some other shows like an intimate, last-minute NYC one-off the mix), Ceremony have announced their first headlining tour in about three years. Support comes from two great newer hardcore bands, Spy on the first leg and Gel on the second. Ceremony writes:
GM, friends. Today, we are so very excited to announce our first headlining tour in many years, which will kick off this 30th of September in Toronto and bring us, crashing into your arms, just about everywhere else in North America. We almost cannot believe our good fortune, but it’s true — we will be joined by the inimitable SPY for the first half, and the untouchable GEL for the other, as well as some others we can’t tell you about just yet. Rest assured, you’ll be pleased.
The tour hits Brooklyn on November 11 at The Meadows (17 Meadow St), and that one's with Gel and more TBA. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (8/10) at noon. All dates are listed below.
Meanwhile, Gel have a split with Cold Brats due this week, and other upcoming shows, including one opening for Soft Kill at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 21.
Spy, who put out a split with Maniac earlier this year, will be in NYC for the Triple B, Streets of Hate, DAZE showcases at Brooklyn Monarch on 9/23 & 9/24. They play night one.
Ceremony -- 2022 Tour Dates
with Spy:
Sep 30 / Toronto, ON @ Nineteen Seventy Eight
Oct 01 / Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
Oct 02 / Chicago, IL @ Schubas
Oct 03 / Minneapolis, MN @ Studio B at Skyway Theatre
Oct 05 / Denver, CO @ HQ
Oct 06 / Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Oct 08 / Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
Oct 09 / Vancouver, BC @ Red Gate
Oct 10 / Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta
Oct 12 / Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
Oct 13 / Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex
with Gel:
Nov 01 / Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge
Nov 02 / Dallas, TX @ Tulips
Nov 04 / Atlanta, GA @ Underground
Nov 05 / Nashville, TN @ Third Man
Nov 07 / Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Nov 08 / Washington, DC @ DC9
Nov 09 / Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
Nov 10 / Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs
Nov 11 / Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows
Nov 12 / Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls