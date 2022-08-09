Ceremony announce tour with Gel and Spy opening (separately)

Having recently toured opening for Turnstile (with some other shows like an intimate, last-minute NYC one-off the mix), Ceremony have announced their first headlining tour in about three years. Support comes from two great newer hardcore bands, Spy on the first leg and Gel on the second. Ceremony writes:

GM, friends. Today, we are so very excited to announce our first headlining tour in many years, which will kick off this 30th of September in Toronto and bring us, crashing into your arms, just about everywhere else in North America. We almost cannot believe our good fortune, but it’s true — we will be joined by the inimitable SPY for the first half, and the untouchable GEL for the other, as well as some others we can’t tell you about just yet. Rest assured, you’ll be pleased.

The tour hits Brooklyn on November 11 at The Meadows (17 Meadow St), and that one's with Gel and more TBA. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (8/10) at noon. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Gel have a split with Cold Brats due this week, and other upcoming shows, including one opening for Soft Kill at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 21.

Spy, who put out a split with Maniac earlier this year, will be in NYC for the Triple B, Streets of Hate, DAZE showcases at Brooklyn Monarch on 9/23 & 9/24. They play night one.

Ceremony -- 2022 Tour Dates

with Spy:

Sep 30 / Toronto, ON @ Nineteen Seventy Eight

Oct 01 / Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

Oct 02 / Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Oct 03 / Minneapolis, MN @ Studio B at Skyway Theatre

Oct 05 / Denver, CO @ HQ

Oct 06 / Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Oct 08 / Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

Oct 09 / Vancouver, BC @ Red Gate

Oct 10 / Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta

Oct 12 / Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Oct 13 / Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

with Gel:

Nov 01 / Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge

Nov 02 / Dallas, TX @ Tulips

Nov 04 / Atlanta, GA @ Underground

Nov 05 / Nashville, TN @ Third Man

Nov 07 / Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Nov 08 / Washington, DC @ DC9

Nov 09 / Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

Nov 10 / Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs

Nov 11 / Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

Nov 12 / Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls