Ceremony’s Ross Farrar releases debut solo album as R.J.F., ‘Going Strange’

Ross Farrar has been very busy lately. Ceremony have been touring a lot (and they put out a new single last year), his other band Spice put out their new album Viv last year, and now he just released his debut solo album Going Strange under the name R.J.F..

"When Spice was recording the Better Treatment EP, [producer] Sam Pura said to me, 'You should make a solo record,'" Ross said. "Until that moment, I’d never considered it. I hope to continue releasing music and sharing it with you all for as long as possible." Going Strange is presented as one long track, and it's a haunting, droning rock record that sounds like Ross is really digging into his Velvet Underground side. Check it out below.