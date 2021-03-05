CFCF preps new LP ft. No Joy & Sarah of Kero Kero Bonito (listen to “Life is Perfecto”)

Montreal producer Mike Silver is back with a new CFCF album, titled memoryland that's out April 9 via his own BGM Solutions label. As the title hints, this album finds Mike revisiting his late-'90s early influences, everything from jungle and UK garage to Sonic Youth and Smashing Pumpkins. The album also features guest appearances from No Joy and Kero Kero Bonito's Sarah Bonito.

“I was feeling fatigued by an overabundance of ‘calming’, productivity-oriented music, and wanted to explore something angsty, messy, and dark, while also applying a pop sheen," says Silver. "I see a loose narrative across the album: your early 20’s, a new city, new people, new temptations and new traps. Losing your sense of self to the whims of your surroundings and trends in music and fashion; the wrong people, and trying to dig yourself out of that hole. There’s a hope of moving forward that glimmers in the last quarter of the album, but it’s out of reach and seems to come at a price. And then the looking back on it later with perspective; or the looking forward to it before with anticipation. As a kid I couldn’t wait to be in my 20’s; in my 30’s it’s bittersweet to look back. That’s the core of memoryland: the gulf between the fantasy, the reality, and the memory, and how we live inside each of those at different points.”

The first single from the album is "Life is Perfecto," which is a very slow build to an exciting track where you can really hear the rock and dance corners of his influences. Listen to that, and the Point Hsu remix, below.