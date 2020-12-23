Chad & Jeremy’s Chad Stuart, RIP

Chad Stuart, one half of '60s pop duo Chad & Jeremy, died of pneumonia on Sunday at his home in Hailey, Idaho. He was 79.

Hailing from London, Chad & Jeremy rode in on the British Invasion wave and played particular, wistful, string-laden brand of easy listening pop, heavy romantic nostalgia, steeped in summer memories. Their biggest single, "Summer Wind," was co-written by Stuart, and their other easy listening hits included "Willow Weep for Me," "If I Loved You," and "Before and After."

The duo were a sensation, briefly, big enough to appear on the old Adam West Batman series and The Dick Van Dyke Show. "Summer Wind" got a bit of a second life when Wes Anderson used it memorably in 1998's Rushmore.

Rest in peace, Chad.