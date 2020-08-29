Chadwick Boseman (‘Black Panther’) dead at 43

We're heartbroken to learn the news that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a four-year battle with Stage IV colon cancer. He was 43.

The news broke via Boseman's social media:

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣

It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣

He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣

The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣

In addition to Black Panther, Chadwick also portrayed Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42, James Brown in 2014's Get On Up, and Thurgood Marshall in 2017's Marshall, and he starred in Spike Lee's recently released Da 5 Bloods.

Tributes have poured in to Chadwick from Questlove, El-P, Jordan Peele, Barack Obama, Chance the Rapper, Ice Cube, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, The Rock, Oprah, Don Cheadle, Sterling K. Brown, Bette Midler, Tom Morello, Flea, and many more.

Rest in peace, Chadwick.