CHAI announce new album & tour, share “Para Para”

CHAI have announced their self-titled fourth album, which will be out September 22 via Sub Pop. This one is a bit of a return to their debut, with themes touching on their Japanese heritage and the group's neo-Kawaii aesthetic. “This is CHAI! With our self-titled album CHAI, CHAI declare that we live proudly as Japanese women♡ We hope this album gives everyone a little more confidence in living how they want to live," the band's Mana says. "That is our ideal. If this album becomes that existence for anyone, that is the right answer in our eyes⭐ Listen, feel. We give you our evolution, inside and out! Now come onnn, NEO-KAWAII BABIES. If you can’t catch up with us, you’ll never feel the NEO KAWAII♡”

The album includes recent single "We The Female!" and CHAI have just shared "Para Para," a fun song inspired by the two-step dance craze that swept through Japan in the '90s. “There’s not a deep meaning to that song, it’s really just about the dance,” says Mana. “As long as you can feel the two-step, any dance is possible! Let your body just move to your dancing heart ♡ When your body moves to the beat of your heart, you’ll realize that the world is smaller than you think, and all your problems are easier than they seem. ‘Cause two-step and music is the best way to communicate in this world ♡ Let it START! CHAI’s two-step dance music ☆☆”

The video, directed by Jennifer Juniper Stadford, is more '80s oriented, drawing influence from Yellow Magic Orchestra, Talking Heads and Devo. It goes live tonight at 9 PM and you can watch that below.

CHAI have also announced fall tour dates, beginning September 23 in Boise for Flipside Festival and wrapping up in Mexico City for Indie Rocks. The NYC show happens at Warsaw on October 6. Tickets for all headline shows go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

CHAI

1. MATCHA

2. From 1992

2. PARA PARA

4. GAME

5. We The Female!

6. Neo Kawaii,K?

7. I Can’t Organize

8. Driving22

9. Like, I Need

10. KARAOKE

CHAI - US TOUR DATES

Sat. Sept. 23 - Boise, ID @ Flipside Festival

Sun. Sept. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Mon. Sept. 25 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Wed. Sept. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Fri. Sept. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Mon. Oct. 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Wed. Oct. 4 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Fri. Oct. 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Sun. Oct. 8 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Tue. Oct. 10 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Wed. Oct. 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Fri. Oct. 13 - Mexico City, MEX @ Indie Rocks!