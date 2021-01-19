CHAI announce new album ‘WINK’ & share new single “ACTION”

Japanese band CHAI have announced new album WINK which will be out May 12 and is their first since signing to Sub Pop. “A person who winks is a person with a pure heart, who lives with flexibility, who does what they want. A person who winks is a person who is free,”says the band's YUUKI, who adds, “With this album, we’re winking at you. We’re living freely and we hope that when you listen, you can wink and live freely, too.”

Where their two previous albums were over-the-top, sonically, CHAI have mellowed out a bit for WINK, which is the first record they've made to feature outside producers (Mndsgn, YMCK), as well as a feature from Chicago rapper-singer Ric Wilson. You can hear the chilled-out direction on terrific new single "ACTION" that musically has a bit of a '90s hip hop feel and, lyrically, was inspired by 2020's Black Lives Matter protests. “The world as we know it has changed, but even with that, it's still a world where nothing really changes," say the band. "Wouldn't it be wonderful if there more ACTION rooted in happiness? Be the change that you want to see!”

You can watch the video for "ACTION" and check out WINK's artwork and tracklist below.

WINK tracklist:

1. Donuts Mind If I Do

2. Maybe Chocolate Chips (feat. Ric Wilson)

3. ACTION

4. END

5. PING PONG! (feat. YMCK)

6. Nobody Knows We Are Fun

7. It’s Vitamin C

8. IN PINK (feat. Mndsgn)

9. KARAAGE

10. Miracle

11. Wish Upon a Star

12. Salty