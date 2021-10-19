CHAI playing North American headline dates around tour with Mitski

Japanese band CHAI will be on tour with Mitski in February and March, but surrounding those dates that they'll be on their own headlining North American tour. Dates include Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, DC, Brooklyn and more before their run with Mitski, and West Coast dates after. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere on February 15, and they wrap up their tour at L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom on March 17. Tickets for all headline shows go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10 AM local time.

CHAI's third album, WINK, was released earlier this year and you can stream it below.

Mitski's sold-out NYC show at Radio City Music Hall is with MICHELLE.

CHAI - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri. Feb. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Sat. Feb. 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Sun. Feb. 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Wed. Feb. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Fri. Feb. 11 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Sat. Feb. 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Sun. Feb. 13 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Tue. Feb. 15 - Brooklyn NY @ Elsewhere

Thu. Feb. 17 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Fri. Feb. 18 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

Sat. Feb. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

Mon. Feb. 21 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *

Tue. Feb. 22 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

Thu. Feb. 24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn) *

Fri. Feb. 25 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *

Sat. Feb. 26 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater *

Mon. Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

Wed. March 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *

Thu. March 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *

Fri. March 4 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

Sat. March 5 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

Mon. March 7 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

Wed. March 9 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

Thu. March 10 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

Sat. March 12 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sun. March 13 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Tue. March 15 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

Thu. March 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

*= supporting Mitski