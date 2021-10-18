CHAI, SASAMI & MICHELLE supporting Mitski on 2022 tour

Earlier this month Mitski returned with a new single, "Working for the Knife," and revealed dates for a huge 2022 tour, running through February and March in North America and April and May in Europe and the UK. She's now revealed who will be joining her as support on that tour. CHAI opens the first run of North American dates, from February 17 to March 10, including the Los Angeles shows at Shrine Exposition Hall on March 2 and 3, and MICHELLE opens the second, from March 21-31, including the NYC show at Radio City Music Hall on March 24. SASAMI opens all of the European and UK dates.

Mitski also upgraded multiple UK and European shows to larger venues, and added a second London show. In North America, the Detroit show was upgraded to Masonic Temple Theatre, and tickets go on sale Wednesday 10/20 at 9 AM local time.

See Mitski's updated dates below.

MITSKI: 2022 TOUR

Feb 17, 2022 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC *

Feb 18, 2022 The Ritz Raleigh, NC *

Feb 19, 2022 The Eastern Atlanta, GA *

Feb 21, 2022 Iron City Birmingham, AL *

Feb 22, 2022 Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA *

Feb 24, 2022 The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX *

Feb 25, 2022 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX *

Feb 26, 2022 Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX *

Feb 28, 2022 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ *

Mar 2, 2022 Shrine Exposition Hall Los Angeles, CA *

Mar 3, 2022 Shrine Exposition Hall Los Angeles, CA *

Mar 4, 2022 Fox Theater Oakland, CA *

Mar 5, 2022 Fox Theater Oakland, CA *

Mar 7, 2022 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR *

Mar 9, 2022 Moore Theatre Seattle, WA *

Mar 10, 2022 Moore Theatre Seattle, WA *

Mar 12, 2022 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO #

Mar 14, 2022 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN #

Mar 15, 2022 Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI #

Mar 17, 2022 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI #

Mar 18, 2022 Massey Hall Toronto, ON #

Mar 19, 2022 St-Jean-Baptiste Church Montreal, QC #

Mar 21, 2022 TBD Boston, MA #

Mar 24, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY #

Mar 25, 2022 Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA #

Mar 26, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC #

Mar 27, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC #

Mar 29, 2022 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA #

Mar 30, 2022 Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY #

Mar 31, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN #

Apr 21, 2022 Marble Factory Bristol, UK %

Apr 22, 2022 University Union Refectory Leeds, UK %

Apr 23, 2022 Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, UK %

Apr 25, 2022 Vicar Street Dublin, IE %

Apr 26, 2022 Manchester Academy Manchester, UK %

Apr 28, 2022 The Roundhouse London, UK %

Apr 29, 2022 O2 Academy Brixton London, UK %

Apr 30, 2022 Les Nuits Botanique Festival Brussels, BE %

May 2, 2022 Le Grand Mix Tourcoing, FR %

May 3, 2022 L'Olympia Paris, FR %

May 4, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, NL %

May 6, 2022 Kaufleuten Zürich, CH %

May 7, 2022 Les Docks Lausanne, CH %

May 9, 2022 Metropol Berlin, DE %

May 10, 2022 Vega Copenhagen, DK %

May 11, 2022 Fållan Stockholm, SE %

May 12, 2022 Sentrum Scene Oslo, NO %

May 14, 2022 Fabrik Hamburg, DE %

May 15, 2022 Carlswerk Victoria Cologne, DE %

May 17, 2022 WUK Vienna, AT %

May 18, 2022 Archa Theatre Prague, CZ %

May 19, 2022 Strom Munich, DE %

* - w/ CHAI

# - w/ MICHELLE

% - w/ SASAMI