CHAI share “Maybe Chocolate Chips” ft. Ric Wilson from upcoming Sub Pop LP

CHAI's forthcoming Sub Pop debut, WINK, is slated for release on May 12, and the group have released another track off the record, "Maybe Chocolate Chips," which features a guest appearance by Chicago rapper and singer Ric Wilson,

"Maybe Chocolate Chips" is silky smooth, channeling sleek R&B and fusing it with dreamy synths and the group's signature flair for the lyrically creative. It's an ode to self-love, inspired by bassist/lyricist YUUKI wanting to write a track about such, using the comparison of her moles to chocolate chips as a jumping-off point. "Things that we want to hold on to, things that we wished went away," says YUUKI. "A lot of things happen as we age and with that for me, is new moles! But I love them! My moles are like the chocolate chips on a cookie, the more you have, the happier you become! and before you know it, you're an original♡."

Ric's addition is also drenched in heartfelt sentiment, adding even more sugar to the already sweet confection — "Your opalescent smile is like god made joy and he made you a vessel."

The song's accompanying music video, directed by Calum Scott-Dyson, finds the group and Ric enveloped in a color-coated collage-like world, decorated with whimsical paper cutouts from gnashing jaws to floating spacemen and rotating chocolate cookies. "This music video is the perfect visual for ‘Maybe Chocolate Chips," say the band. "It was our first time working with Callum and the result (animation, etc.) was something we'd never tried before! Callum actually reached out to us for this but we loved how his work featured grotesque but cute components and tons of fantasy so our vision for this was in line. ♡⭐️^o^♡ Your mole is actually a Chocolate Chip! But you knew that already right?!♡⭐️♡"

Watch the video below.