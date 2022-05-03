CHAI share new single “SURPRISE,” expand North American tour

CHAI are back with a new single, a mellow jam titled "SURPRISE" that's powered by a gently house-y piano riff. “We all have that precious 'something' that we can’t express in words," the band say of the song. "But sometimes those things happen to make it out as words, and we want to feel and love that 'surprise.' Those become the surprises of our lives, and I become a brand new me♡.”

The video for "SURPRISE" got its inspiration from when CHAI had their van stolen on their tour with Mitski earlier this year. “We were able to continue our shows because of the overwhelming support and love from all of you. We never forget how much we appreciate you, and we want to continue to give back to our fans through music, forever and ever. This music video was shot under the blue skies of Los Angeles, with gratitude.” Watch that below.

CHAI will be back in North America this fall for Primavera Sound L.A. and Firefly Fest, and have just added October dates with Hippo Campus. There is currently no NYC stop as part of that, but all dates are listed below.

CHAI - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri. Jun. 10 - Sydney, AU - Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks

Sat. Jun. 11 - Melbourne, AU - Rising 2022 at Forum Melbourne

Sun. Sep. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Primavera Sound LA

Sun. Sep. 25 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

Mon. Oct. 03 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater *

Tue. Oct. 04 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe *

Thu. Oct. 06 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater *

Sat. Oct. 08 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral *

Mon. Oct. 10 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall *

Tue. Oct. 11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater*

Thu. Oct. 13 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

Fri. Oct. 14 - Montreal, QC - Le National *

Sat. Oct. 15 - Portland, ME - State Theater *

Mon. Oct. 17 - Providence, RI - The Strand *

Tue. Oct. 18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

Fri. Oct. 21 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *

Sat. Oct. 22 - Charlotte, NC - The Filmore*

Tue. Oct. 25 - Miami, FL - North Beach Bandshell *

Wed. Oct. 26 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

Fri. Oct. 28 - St.Pertersburg, FL - Jannus Live *

Sat. Oct. 29 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen *

Sun. Oct. 30 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City *

Sun. Nov. 06 - Sao Paolo, BR - Primavera Sound Sao Paulo Brazil

Sat. Nov. 12 - Santiago, CL - Primavera Sound Santiago Chile

Sun. Nov. 13 - Buenos Aires, AR - Primavera Sound Buenos Aires Argentina

* with Hippo Campus