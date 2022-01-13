CHAI share new single “Whole,” on tour soon
CHAI have shared a new single, "Whole," which is also the theme song to new Japanese romantic comedy/drama series, Koi-senu Futari. Funky in a Chic sort of way, the song has CHAI making a plea for us to accept each other's differences. “Sometimes, no one empathizes with you," says Yuki, who wrote the song's lyrics. "But is that really a bad thing? I don’t want to make my thing, or someone else’s thing, something to be ashamed of. Because our ‘differences’ may not be our enemies. I wish we could love each other’s little differences and little similarities entirely – that’s the hope behind this song." Listen below.
The band are also getting ready to release the WINK Together remix EP, and will be in North America soon for a tour that includes headline shows and dates supporting Mitski. They'll headline Brooklyn's Elsewhere on February 15 with Su Lee opening. All dates are listed below.
CHAI - 2022 TOUR DATES
Fri. Feb. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Sat. Feb. 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Sun. Feb. 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Wed. Feb. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Fri. Feb. 11 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Sat. Feb. 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
Sun. Feb. 13 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Tue. Feb. 15 - Brooklyn NY @ Elsewhere
Thu. Feb. 17 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
Fri. Feb. 18 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *
Sat. Feb. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *
Mon. Feb. 21 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *
Tue. Feb. 22 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *
Thu. Feb. 24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn) *
Fri. Feb. 25 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *
Sat. Feb. 26 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater *
Mon. Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
Wed. March 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *
Thu. March 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *
Fri. March 4 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
Sat. March 5 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
Mon. March 7 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *
Wed. March 9 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *
Thu. March 10 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *
Sat. March 12 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Sun. March 13 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Tue. March 15 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
Thu. March 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
*= supporting Mitski