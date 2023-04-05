CHAI share new single/video, “We The Female”

CHAI are working on their next album, and while that has not been announced yet, they have shared "a small taste of what CHAI has in store for the year" via a terrific new single, "We the Female."

"We are human and were born as female, but we have both female and male aspects in each of our souls, each with our own sense of balance," the band say. "We can't just label ourselves into clear-cut, simple categories anymore! I'm not anyone else but just 'me', and you are no one else but just 'you.' This song celebrates that with a roar! Yooooooooo!!”

It's very fun video, and you can watch it below.

CHAI's most recent album is 2021's WINK.