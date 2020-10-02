CHAI sign to Sub Pop, share new single “Donuts Mind If I Do”

Japanese band CHAI have signed with Sub Pop and their first release for the label will be new single "Donuts Mind If I Do" which is out on 7" November 6. The song is a slow jam (and jelly) ode to sweets and other things that they love. The video, directed by Hideto Hotta, has CHAI playing current and elderly versions of themselves as they enjoy donuts and tea. You can watch that below.

"Donuts Mind If I Do" is backed with another new song, "Plastic Love." You can pre-order the 7" now and check out the cover art below. Stay tuned for news about CHAI's first album for Sub Pop.

CHAI also recently teamed up with Hinds for new single "United Girls Rock'N'Roll Club."