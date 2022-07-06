CHAI team with Superorganism for new single “Hero’s Journey,” add NYC show to fall tour

Japanese band CHAI have teamed up with Superorganism for a frothy, danceable new standalone single, "Hero Journey." Writes CHAI's Yuki, “Is the job of a ‘justice-seeking’ HERO only to defeat ‘evil?’ Perhaps the opposite of ‘justice’ isn’t ‘evil,’ but rather ‘another form of justice?!’ ‘Me and mine, you and yours… what each of us calls ‘justice,’ should be able to dance amongst one other! That HERO you all see, is who CHAI wants to be. Gathr all your friends you love cus’ we’re going to fly again today! It’s that type of song!”

The video for "Hero Journey" was directed by Robert Strange and is set in a '80s video game world that might just owe a little to rock band Journey's 1983 arcade game. That premieres on Friday but you can watch a preview, and listen to the song, below.

CHAI will be on tour this fall and have added a new NYC show, playing Le Poisson Rouge on September 26. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 8 at 10 AM, and all dates, most of which are with Hippo Campus, are listed below.

Superorganism's new album is out next week via Domino and also features Stephen Malkmus, Pi Ja Ma, Dylan Cartlidge and Gen Hoshino. They'll be on tour, too.

CHAI - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUL 23 国営ひたち海浜公園 日本ひたちなか市

SEP 15 House of Blues Anaheim Anaheim, CA

SEP 16 Primavera Sound LA 2022 Los Angeles, CA

SEP 17 Voodoo Room at the House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA

Sep 22 - Sep 25 Firefly Music Festival 2022 Dover Heights, DE

SEP 22 Garfield Park Conservatory Chicago, IL

SEP 26 Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

OCT 03 Michigan Theater Ann Arbor, MI *

OCT 04 GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI *

OCT 06 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI *

OCT 08 The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE *

OCT 10 Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY *

OCT 11 Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH *

OCT 15 State Theatre Portland, ME *

OCT 18 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT *

OCT 21 The Ritz Raleigh, NC *

OCT 22 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC *

OCT 25 Miami Beach Bandshell Miami Beach, FL *

OCT 26 House of Blues Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL *

OCT 28 Jannus Live St Petersburg, FL *

OCT 30 Iron City Birmingham, AL *

* - w/ Hippo Campus