Chain Fest w/ Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday & more happens this weekend in CA

Originally scheduled for May of 2020, Irvine, CA's Chain Fest was forced to be pushed back a couple of times because of COVID. It's now happening this Saturday, October 23, at FivePoint Amphitheatre. Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday headline, and the lineup also includes Circa Survive (playing songs from their 2010 album Blue Sky Noise), Mayday Parade (playing their debut LP A Lesson in Romantics), Anberlin, Cartel (playing their debut LP Chroma), Envy on the Coast, and The Summer Set. Tickets are on sale now.

