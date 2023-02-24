Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean announce new LP, playing shows with Indian, Acacia Strain, more

Massachusetts' hard-to-define heavy band Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean (who are named after a Thou song) will follow their 2022 EP I Tried Catching You But You Fell Through Me with a new full-length album, Obsession Destruction, on May 12 via Redscroll Records. It has artwork by the late Mariusz Lewandowski, and it was produced by TWIABP's Chris Teti and mastered by Cult of Luna's Magnus Lindberg. The first single is "Summer Comes to Multiply" (which is probably named after the Bon Iver lyric?), an eight-and-a-half minute offering of blackened sludge/hardcore that serves as a very unique and promising taste of this LP. Listen below.

CTTBOTO are opening the Indian/Body Void one-off at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on March 4, then doing a tour of their own, then opening The Acacia Strain's album release shows alongside Escuela Grind and Vomit Forth. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. The Altar

2. Summer Comes to Multiply

3. Hole in My Head

4. The Gates Have Closed and they Will Never Open

5. The Chalice

6. Ten Thousand Years of Unending Failure

7. Every Day a Weeping Curse

8. In the Feral Grace of Night, May the Last Breath Never Come

Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus w/ Indian & Body Void

4/12 – New Haven CT @ The State House

4/13 – Sherbrooke QC @ Le Murdoch

4/14 – Toronto ON @ Bar Orwell

4/15 – Grand Rapids MI @ Pux Cider Taphouse

4/16 – South Bend IN @ The Krishna Den

4/17 – St.Louis MO @ The Sinkhole

4/18 – Memphis TN @ Hi Tone

4/19 – Atlanta GA @ The Earl

4/20 – Savannah GA @ Lodge of Sorrows

4/21 – Charlotte NC @ Milestone

4/22 – Richmond VA @ Ipanema Cafe

4/23 – Philadelphia @ Kung Fu Necktie

5/19 — Syracuse, NY — The Lost Horizon*

5/20 — Albany, NY — Empire Underground*

5/21 — Portland, ME — The Cavern*

* - w/ The Acacia Strain, Escuela Grind, Vomit Forth