Chainsmokers’ Hamptons show under investigation for social distancing violations; organizers respond

The Chainsmokers' benefit show on Saturday in the Hamptons was touted as a "luxury" drive-in show with social distancing measures -- the concert, which also featured a DJ set from Goldman Sachs exec David M. Solomon, was actually titled "Safe & Sound" -- but pictures posted on social media showed a crowd that was definitely social but not so distant. The show, where tickets were as much as $25,000, drew widespread criticism for not following guidelines, and it's now under investigation by NY state, The New York Times reports.

"Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled," wrote NY governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter. "The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health."

New York health commissioner, Howard A Zucker, wrote in a statement, "I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat."

The event's organizers, In the Know Experiences and Invisible Noise, told The New York Times in a statement that they followed "all proper and current protocols,” informing guests that they were not to leave their designated areas unless they were going to the bathroom. They also said all attendees' temperatures were checked and “security guards regularly patrolled the area to encourage mask wearing and promote social-distancing guidelines.” The Times notes that organizers did not answer whether they knew those rules were being broken.