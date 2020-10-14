Chainsmokers’ promoters fined $20K for non-socially-distant Hamptons show

Organizers of that "luxury" Chainsmokers show in the Hamptons in July, where attendees were less-than-socially-distant, have been fined $20,000 for allowing it to happen the way that it did. NY Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, "Following an investigation into the Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons this summer, the promoters will be fined $20,000 for violating public health law." Adding a little salt to the wound, Cuomo added that now "the Town of Southampton cannot approve permits for group gatherings without State approval."

While organizers claimed at the time that the concert, a benefit which was actually titled "Safe & Sound," followed all COVID safety guidelines, social media video taken by the band's own manager, Adam Alper, gave a much different picture, showing big crowds where people were not six feet apart (and many were not wearing masks). Cuomo said he was "appalled" at the time and NY Health Commissioner said he would open an investigation.

The $20,000 fine is actually less than the cost of the priciest VIP option for the show (the $25K "Party Like a Rockstar" package where groups of 10 had access to a luxury RV).