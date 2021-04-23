Chaka Malik (Burn, Orange 9mm) guests on new Swim The Current song (listen)

Burn at Brooklyn Bazaar in 2017, photo by Stephanie Augello

Swim The Current is the project of multi-instrumentalist Greg Antine, and Greg collaborates with a different guest vocalist on each track. New single "Cognitive Dissonance" features lead vocals by the legendary Chaka Malik (Burn, Orange 9mm, Ghost Decibels), as well as bassist George Pond (Disciples of Verity) and guitarist Joe Gareri, and sonically it recalls the crossover between '90s hip hop and alternative metal, but lyrically it's all about the chaos of 2020. Listen below and get it on digital retailers here.

