Chamber announce new album ‘A Love To Kill For,’ share “Devoured”

Nashville metalcore band Chamber have announced their sophomore album, A Love To Kill For, due July 14 via Pure Noise (pre-order). “It’s an album about people getting lost or mired in bullshit, whether that’s addiction or narcissism or selfishness," says guitarist Gabe Manuel. "There are all sorts of ways the people you love can fail you in search of themselves, and ways people don’t come back from that.”

Produced by frequent collaborator Randy LeBoeuf, the album includes recent single "Tremble," as well as the just-released "Devoured," which features Matt Honeycutt of Kublai Khan. It's a brutal, dizzying track, and here's what the band says about it:

"Devoured" is essentially about people who don’t know when to give up on something. We wrote the whole song at the studio and tried to turn up the extremity in every way possible. Some skeletons for songs on the record were written beforehand, but this one was written in the studio in roughly an hour while we were jamming in the live room.

Listen and watch the video (by Nick Chance) below.

Chamber also just yesterday announced a tour supporting fellow Nashville metalcore band Orthodox, with Momentum on one leg, 156/Silence on the other, and Cell on all dates. That includes Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on August 8 (with Momentum). All dates are listed below.

Chamber vocalist Jacob Lilly also guests on the new Acacia Strain album that's out this week.

Tracklist

1. Chamber

2. Retribution

3. At My Hands

4. Tremble

5. To Die In The Grips Of Poison

6. One Final Sacrifice

7. We Followed You To The Bitter End

8. Our Beauty Decayed, Nothing Was Left

9. Devoured

10. When Deliverance Comes

11. Mirror

12. Cyanide Embrace

13. A Love To Kill For

14. Hopeless Portrait

Orthodox / Chamber / Cell -- 2023 Tour Dates

July 06 - Greensboro, NC - Rockhouse*

July 07 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)*

July 08 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern*

July 09 - Hollywood, FL - American Legion 92*

July 10 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar”

July 11 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar*

July 12 - Houston, TX - Secret Group*

July 13 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz*

July 14 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom*

July 15 - Dallas, TX - Three Links*

July 16 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom

July 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground

July 19 - Las Vegas, NV - Eagle Aerie

July 20 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

July 21 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction%

July 22 - Santa Cruz, CA - Vets Hall%

July 23 - Sacramento, CA - Old Ironsides%

July 25 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater%

July 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective%

July 29 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino%

July 30 - Omaha, NE - Reverb%

July 31 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade%

August 01 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street (First Avenue)%

August 02 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen%

August 03 - Pittsburg, PA - Preserving Underground%

August 05 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

August 06 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs

August 08 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus%

August 09 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery%

August 10 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups%

August 11 - Louisville, KY - Portal%

August 12 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary%

August 13 - Nashville, TN - Basement East%

% w/ Momentum

* w/ 156/Silence