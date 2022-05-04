Chamber release new EP ‘Carved In Stone’ (listen)

Nashville metalcore band Chamber have just followed their great 2020 debut album Cost of Sacrifice with a new three-song EP, Carved In Stone, out now on Pure Noise. Like the full-length, it was produced by Randy LeBoeuf, and it offers up clear, concise, bone-crushing metalcore that flirts with mathcore chaos and nu metal futurism. It's great stuff, and you can hear it below.

Chamber are also on tour now supporting Wage War alongside While She Sleeps and Gideon. All remaiing dates are listed below.

Wage War / While She Sleeps / Gideon / Chamber -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/04/22 – Reading, PA – Reverb

5/08/22 – Fargo, ND – The Sanctuary

5/10/22 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater

5/12/22 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

5/13/22 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

5/14/22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

5/15/22 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

5/17/22 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

5/18/22 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

5/20/22 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

5/21/22 – Chattanooga, TN – Signal

5/23/22 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

5/24/22 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

5/25/22 – Destin, FL – Club LA

5/28/22 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger