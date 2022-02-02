Chamberlain announce Northeast dates with LAPÊCHE (who have a new song/video)

Emo, post-hardcore, and alt-country vets Chamberlain released their first album in about two decades with 2020's Red Weather, and last year they celebrated the 25th anniversary of their classic Fate's Got A Driver with a tribute album featuring members of Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Rise Against, The Gaslight Anthem, Boysetsfire, My Morning Jacket, and more. Now, they're set to play some Northeast shows in April with LAPÊCHE (members of 12 Hour Turn, Strikeforce Diablo, etc). These will be Chamberlain's first shows in the area since their The Moon My Saddle 20th anniversary tour in 2018.

Their newly-announced run begins at Knitting Factory Brooklyn on 4/20 and then hits Cambridge's Middle East on 4/21 and Asbury Park's Wonder Bar on 4/22. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/4).

Meanwhile, LAPÊCHE are following last year's Blood in the Water with a new single, "Bottom Feeder - V1," this Friday (2/4), and we're premiering the song and its video in this post. It starts out as slow-paced indie rock, before reaching an explosive climax. Bassist David Diem tells us, "'Bottom Feeder - V1' addresses resentment, addiction, and the figurative sleep of a dysfunctional family. It’s also about the result of not getting out of your own way and the self-destruction that can result from being unable to see outside of yourself." Check it out below and pre-save it here.

