Chance the Rapper announces NYC & LA ‘Acid Rap’ anniversary shows

Chance the Rapper is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his second mixtape, Acid Rap, this year. He recently announced a special Chicago show for the occasion, and now he's added new dates in Brooklyn (Barclays Center on August 26) and Inglewood, CA (Kia Forum on September 21).

Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting on Wednesday, May 3 at 10 AM.

In addition to the Acid Rap anniversary dates, Chance will also play Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa and T-Pain's Escape from Wiscansin fest this summer.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: 2023 TOUR

Jun 10 Escape from Wisansin Festival The Rave - Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI

Jul 28-30 Blue Note Jazz Fest Silverado Resort & Spa Napa Valley, CA

Aug 19 United Center Chicago, IL

Aug 26 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Sep 21 Kia Forum Inglewood, CA