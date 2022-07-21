Channel Tres announces debut LP ‘Real Cultural Shit’ & tour with Rochelle Jordan, shares new song

Trailblazing producer, singer, and rapper Channel Tres has finally announced his first full-length. Real Cultural Shit is due this fall via Godmode, and today Channel shared new single "Just Can't Get Enough." The track is a great example of what Channel calls Compton house, blending rap with midwest house traditions. Channel explains, “My dad is from Chicago. House music was created there, and over time the music got lost in translation. So, when I studied it and I saw that it was African-American people and Latinos and the LGBTQ community I got really inspired by it.”

"Just Can't Get Enough" is a bouncy, funk-infused house cut taking major influence from the '70s and featuring a sample of soul singer Teddy Pendergrass. It's ripe for dancing, even more so than his earlier releases from this year--he's already put out the "Acid/Ganzfeld" single and the refresh mixtape. Listen:

Along with releasing music steadily (and playing festivals including Gov Ball and Coachella), Channel Tres has been touring, and he's just announced a North American headlining tour with support from Rochelle Jordan, whose 2021, house/garage-infused R&B album Play with the Changes pairs very well with Channel Tres' new music. He'll also hit Europe solo and Australia with Flume. All dates are listed below.

The tour with Rochelle Jordan hits NYC on October 14 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (7/22) at 10 AM with presales starting today (7/21) at 11 AM.

Rochelle Jordan Rochelle Jordan by Jessica Gillette loading...

Rochelle Jordan also announced a remix album, Play With The Changes Remixed, due September 16 via Young Art Records and featuring remixes by Kaytranada, Kingdom, Machinedrum, Soul Clap, Sango, and more. The first single is a remix of "Love You Good" ft. LSDXOXO and you can check that out now:

Rochelle Jordan - Play With The Changes Remixed Tracklist

1. Situation (&Me Remix)

2. Dancing Elephants (DJ Minx Remix)

3. Got Em (Sango Remix)

4. Count It (KLSH Remix)

5. All Along (Kaytranada Remix)

6. Nothing Le� (Kingdom Remix)

7. Lay (Machinedrum Remix)

8. Love You Good (Remix) �. LSDXOXO

9. Next 2 You (Sinistarr Remix)

10. Already (Things You Say Remix)

11. Broken Steel (Soul Clap Remix)

12. Something (Byron The Aquarius Remix)

Channel Tres 'Real Cultural Shit' loading...

Channel Tres 2022 Tour loading...

Channel Tres -- 2022 Tour Dates

7/24 - Shambhala Festival - Salmo, BC

8/5 - Vortex Festival - Denver, CO

8/10 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary

8/12 - Summer Well - Buftea, Romania

8/13 - Three Days of O - Copenhagen, Denmark

8/14 - Baou - Marseille, France (DJ Set)

8/18 - Frequency Festival - St. Pölten, Austria

8/19 - Pukkelpop Festival - Hasselt, Belgium

8/20 - Lowlands - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

8/27 - All Points East - London, UK

8/28 - Rock en Seine - Saint-Cloud, France

9/4 - North Coast Music Festival - Chicago, IL

9/25 - Portola Festival - San Francisco, CA

9/27 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ !!

9/28 - Electric Playhouse - Albuquerque, NM !!

9/30 - Emo’s - Austin, TX !!

10/1 - The Echo - Dallas, TX !!

10/2 - Warehouse Live - Studio - Houston, TX !!

10/4 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA !!

10/6 - Leland City Club - Detroit, MI !!

10/7 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON !!

10/8 - S.A.T. - Montreal, QC !!

10/11 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA !!

10/13 - Ai - Washington D.C. !!

10/14 - Brooklyn Steel - New York, NY !!

11/11 - Red Hill Auditorium - Perth, Australia (w/ Flume)

11/16 - Riverstage - Brisbane, Australia (w/ Flume)

11/18 - The Dome at Sydney Showground - Sydney, Australia (w/ Flume)

11/24 - John Cain Arena - Melbourne, Australia (w/ Flume)

12/6 - The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA !!

12/7 - The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA !!

12/10 - The Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA !!

12/14 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR !!

12/15 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA !!

12/16 - Celebrities Nightclub, Vancouver, BC !!

!! - headlining shows with support from Rochelle Jordan