Chaotic post-hardcore band Thank You Driver prep new EP (stream “Virgil Scump”)

Canadian chaotic post-hardcore band Thank You Driver are following this year's They Taught Us How to Read in Nam EP with another new EP, Nothing You Do Can Stop This, on November 6 via Zegema Beach Records. We're premiering lead single "Virgil Scump." It's a totally bonkers, intense song, and here's what bassist/vocalist Hayden Peeling says about it:

“Virgil Scump” is the ender to our new EP and is a great representation of the broad influences and stylistic decisions we pour into our songs. Instrumentally, this song is a mosaic of parts that feature your typical hardcore breakdown jams, improvisational progressive-rock flourishes, and fast chaotic mathcore. The result is a single that fluctuates in tempo and tone. Lyrically, the song delves into the theme of transforming into a better person and learning to forgive yourself for past mistakes. Through these lyrics, Damon leans heavily into his higher-range screams while also contrasting this with spoken word in the transitions. Compared to our last release, Damon’s emphasis on using his higher register is the difference that stands out most to us.

That should give you a very good idea of what to expect, and you can listen to it right here: