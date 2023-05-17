Chappell Roan shares “Red Wine Supernova,” announces fall tour

Rising alt-pop artist Chappell Roan is preparing to release her debut album, and while details on that are still to come, she's shared a new single, "Red Wine Supernova." "I needed a campy gay girl song that captured the magic of having feelings for another girl," Chappell says. "I packed the song with fun raunchy lyrics that make it feel like a night out flirting with the girl across the bar!" Watch the accompanying video below.

Chappell has also announced her second-ever headlining North American tour, kicking off in September. The "Midwest Princess" tour includes stops in Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville, Montreal, Philadelphia, DC, New Orleans, Berkeley, and more. She'll donate a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to For The Gworls, a nonprofit supporting Black trans people. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show on October 17 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18 at 10am local.

Chappell Roan -- 2023 Tour Dates

September 25 — Goldfield Trading Post, Sacramento, CA

September 27 — The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

September 29 — Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

October 1 — First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

October 3 — The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall, Milwaukee, WI

October 4 — House of Blues, Chicago, IL

October 7 — Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville TN

October 8 — Deluxe at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

October 10 — Saint Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI

October 11 — The Opera House, Toronto, ON

October 12 — Théâtre Fairmount, Montreal QC

October 14 — The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

October 15 — House of Blues, Boston, MA

October 17 — Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

October 20 — 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

October 22 — The Underground, Charlotte, NC

October 24 — Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA

October 25 — The Beacham, Orlando, FL

October 26 — Revolution, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

October 28 — Joy Theater, New Orleans, LA

October 29 — House of Blues, Houston, TX

October 31 — House of Blues, Dallas, TX

November 1 — Scoot Inn, Austin, TX

November 3 — The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

November 4 — 24 Oxford, Las Vegas, NV

November 7 — The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA

November 9 — Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

November 10 — Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC

November 11 — Showbox, Seattle, WA

November 14 — The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA