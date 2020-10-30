‘Chappelle’s Show’ coming to Netflix this weekend

Good news, comedy fans who subscribe to Netflix. David Chappelle is bringing his mid-'00s Comedy Central sketch show, Chappelle's Show, to the streaming service, which has been home to his standup specials for a while now (the series' 28 episodes were previously available via the Comedy Central and CBS All Access apps). You'll be able to watch Tyrone Biggums, Tron Carter, Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories and other classic Chappelle's Show bits staring Sunday, November. 1. You can also watch a few classic sketches below.

In other news, Chappelle is performing in Atlanta this weekend at ATL Comedy Theater on October 30 - November 1. The socially distanced shows are sold-out. He spent much of the summer hosting socially distant shows near his Dayton, OH hometown.

You can also catch Chappelle on the new season of David Letterman's Netflix interview series.