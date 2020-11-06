Chappelle’s Show episode ft Ron Jeremy pulled from Netflix & other streaming services

Chappelle's Show just hit Netflix this week, and it's also included with subscriptions to CBS All Access, HBO Max and Comedy Central's streaming service. But, as The Daily Beast points out, you can't watch Season 2 episode "The Internet & Moment in the Life of Lil Jon" on any of those networks. That episode has been withheld by ViacomCBS, according to DB sources, as it features a sketch with porn star Ron Jeremy who is currently facing multiple charges of sexual assault.

The sketch in question is "If the Internet Was a Real Place," where Dave Chappelle explores a physical version of the internet with Jeremy as his guide who more than once asks him if he "want(s) to see me have sex." According to The Daily Beast's source, the episode was removed from CBS All Access and Comedy Central back in June when he was charged with four counts of sexual assault. In August, Jeremy was charged with assaulting 13 more women, and he was hit with even more charges just last week.

The episode is, however, still available to purchase digitally via Amazon, Apple TV and other services.

Dave Chappelle hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest Foo Fighters.