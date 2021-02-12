‘Chappelle’s Show’ is back on Netflix, with Dave Chappelle’s approval

Netflix removed Chappelle's Show from its streaming library in November, less than a month after it debuted on the service, at Dave Chappelle's request; he explained that he wasn't getting paid by ViacomCBS, who licensed the series to Netflix. Now Chappelle's Show is back on Netflix, and this time with Chappelle's approval, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Chappelle shared a ten minute stand-up clip from one of his recent Austin residency shows on Instagram where he discussed the move. After explaining the background of the situation, Chappelle said, "I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did. You made that show worthless because without your eyes it’s nothing."

"And when you stopped watching it, they called me," he continued. "And I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much."

Chappelle thanked Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos for having "the courage to take show off its platform at a financial detriment to his company, just because I asked him to," and Chris McCarthy of ViacomCBS for "making the past right."

"After all these years, I can finally say to Comedy Central, 'it's been a pleasure doing business with you,'" Chappelle continued.

You can watch the clip, which also includes Chappelle talking about recovering from COVID, the storming of the US Capitol, and more.