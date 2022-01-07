Charger (Rancid, Operation Ivy) announce new LP, share “Rollin’ Through the Night”

Charger, the Motorhead-esque band led by Rancid/Operation Ivy bassist Matt Freeman that also features drummer/vocalist Jason Willer (UK Subs, Jello Biafra’s Guantanamo School of Medicine) and guitarist Andrew McGee, will release their new album Warhorse on March 18 via Pirates Press Records (pre-order). They've just released new single "Rollin' Through The Night," a rager that the band says is "essentially about living 'Wild and free I'm riding on the wind, numb to fear or pain.’ A feeling of invincibility and living your life to just go out and own every night and get into whatever you can find."

It comes with a pretty epic animated video, and the band says, "For the video, we really liked Death Angel's video for 'Aggressor' by Ben Clarkson. We reached out to Ben and talked about a more metaphorical approach, and so we mentioned something about a flying car. He said, 'How about a flying pterodactyl over a river of blood?' and that's all we needed to hear. Ben went and did his thing and created a great story encapsulating that feeling of invincibility into what we think is a kick-ass video where our guy's face melts off as he rides his pterodactyl and becomes one with the universe. We think. Anyway, it's fucking awesome." Check it out below.

Matt's Rancid bandmate Lars Frederiksen has also been busy with his solo project. He recently put out his new EP To Victory and he's gearing up for a tour.

Meanwhile, Jesse Michaels was just asked about an Operation Ivy reunion on The Hard Times Podcast and he said "I wouldn't rule it out."

Pick up Charger's s/t LP and various Rancid records and merch in our store.

Tracklist

Side A:

1. Devastator

2. Black Motor

3. Rolling Through the Night

4. Summon the Demon

5. Dig Your Own Grave

Side B:

6. Will to Survive

7. Foresaken Soul

8. Luck of the Draw

9. Running out of Time

10. Stand Fight or Die

11. Sword of Dio