Charley Crockett announces fall tour for new LP ‘The Man from Waco’ (out this week)

Country artist Charley Crockett releases his new album, The Man From Waco, this Friday (9/9) via Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers. He made it the old fashioned way, live to tape. “Most of these songs were cut in a few takes,” Crockett says. “There was a looseness that led to a lot of inspired performances that felt good right away.” Stream a few tracks from the album below.

To support the album, Charley has announced his biggest North American tour yet, happening this fall and including headlining shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, NYC's Webster Hall, and two-night stands at L.A.'s Fonda Theatre and Austin's ACL Live at The Moody. All dates are listed below.

The Webster Hall show is November 17 and tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale, Friday, September 9 at 10 AM local time.

Meanwhile, Charley is on the road with Willie Nelson, including NYC's SummerStage at Central Park on September 20 and as part of Willie's touring Outlaw Music Festival.

Charley Crockett – 2022 Tour Dates

September 6 – The Strand Theatre – Shreveport, LA

September 8 – Hopscotch Festival – Raleigh, NC

September 9 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA^

September 10 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC^

September 11 - Moon River Festival - Chattanooga, TN

September 13 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

September 16 - Bourbon & Beyond Festival - Louisville, KY

September 20 – Central Park SummerStage – New York, NY*

September 24 – Farm Aid 2022 – Raleigh, NC

September 29 - Historic Ashland Armory - Ashland, OR

September 30-Oct 2 - Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival – San Francisco, CA

October 2 – Arlington Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA

October 8 – Devils Backbone Hoopla – Roseland, VA

October 9 – Riverfront Revival Festival – Charleston, SC

October 28 - Workman’s - Dublin, IRE

October 30 - Oran Mor - Glasgow, UK

October 31 - Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK

November 1 - Jazz Café - London, UK

November 3 - Yuca - Cologne, DE

November 4 - Quasimodo - Berlin, DE

November 5 - Take Root Festival - Groningen, NL

November 12 - John T Floore Country Store - Helotes, TX

November 13 - Joy Theater - New Orleans, LA

November 14 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

November 16 - Club XL Live - Harrisburg, PA

November 17 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

November 18 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

November 19 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

November 20 - Royale - Boston, MA

November 22 - Majestic Theater - Detroit, MI

November 23 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

November 25 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

November 26 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

November 27 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

November 29 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

November 30 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

December 2 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

December 3 - The Union - Salt Lake City, UT

December 5 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

December 6 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

December 10 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

December 11 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

December 12 - The Van Buren - Phoenix. AZ

December 14 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

December 15 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

December 16 - ACL Live at The Moody - Austin, TX

December 17 - ACL Live at The Moody - Austin, TX

December 30 - Choctaw Casinos & Resorts - Grand Theater - Durant, OK

^Outlaw Music Festival

* supporting Willie Nelson