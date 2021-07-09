Charley Crockett preps new LP, on tour now (listen to “I Need Your Love”)

Charley Crockett will be back soon with new album Music City USA that's out September 17 via Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers. He's just shared new single "I Need Your Love," a sweet and sultry slice of southern soul.

“I like to think of my sound as ‘Gulf & Western’, and this number here is all gulf coast music,” says Crockett. “Something you’d hear out of southeast Texas recording studios or southern Louisiana. I’d been foolin’ around with this song for a while, and when we went to record it, we decided at the last minute to double the length of the chorus. I felt right then that we had something. I’d wanted to bring the horns back for a couple tunes on this album. Soul and Country R&B from the deep south is a whole lot of who I am. I hope it shows though on ‘I Need Your Love’”.

You can watch the video for "I Need Your Love," which Charley co-directed with Bobby Cochran, below.

Charley is on tour as we speak and dates will continue through the summer and into fall, including a show at Red Rocks with Orville Peck, the Hinterland Festival, a taping of Austin City Limits and an appearance at the ACL fest, as well as shows in Nashville, Louisville, Detroit, Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Richmond, Dallas, Oklahoma City, and more. All dates are listed below

The Brooklyn show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 17 and tickets are on sale.

Tracklist:

“Honest Fight”

“I Need Your Love”

“The World Just Broke My Heart”

“Are We Lonesome Yet”

“This Foolish Game”

“Round This World”

“Music City USA”

“Just So You Know”

“Lies and Regret”

“I Won’t Cry”

“Smoky”

“Muddy Water”

“518”

“Only Game in Town”

“Hanger On”

“Skip a Rope”

Charley Crockett 2021 Tour Dates

July 9 - BarrelHouse Brewing Co. - Paso Robles, CA

July 10 - Delfino Farms - Camino, CA

July 11 - Sundays in the Park - Ukiah, CA

July 14 - The Olympic Venue - Boise, ID

July 15 - Old Saloon - Emigrant, MT

July 16 - Red oxx - Billings, MT

July 18 - Under the Big Sky Festival - Whitefish, MT

July 20 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

July 21 - Warehouse25sixty-five - Grand Junction, CO

July 22 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

July 23- Globe Hall- Denver, CO

July 24- Globe Hall- Denver, CO

July 26- Santa Fee Bandstand- Santa Fe, NM

July 30 - Silver Saloon - Terrell, TX

July 31- Gruene Hall- New Braunfels, TX

Aug 1- Gruene Hall- New Braunfels, TX

Aug 4 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

Aug 5 - Fargo Brewing Company - Fargo, ND

Aug 6- The Raccoon Motel- Davenport, IA

Aug 7 - Waiting Room Lounge - Omaha, NE

Aug 8 - Hinterland Music Festival - Saint Charles, IA

Aug 19 - The Majestic - Fort Smith, AR

Aug 20 - Missouri State Fairgrounds - Sedalina, MO

Aug 21 - Blue Ox Music Festival - Eau Claire, WI

Aug 22 - El Club - Detroit, MI

Aug 25 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

Aug 26 - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

Aug 27 - RiverEdge at Marcum Park - Hamilton, OH

Aug 28 - Up In Smoke Fest - Chicago, IL

Aug 29 - The Winchester - Lakewood, OH

Sept 1- Anthology- Rochester, NY

Sept 2- Roxian Theatre- McKees Rocks, PA

Sept 3- Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Sept 4- The National- Richmond, VA

Sept 5-The NorVa- Norfolk, VA

Sept 6- Lincoln Theatre- Raleigh, NC

Sept 8- Saturn- Birmingham, AL

Sept 9- Brooklyn Bowl- Nashville, TN

Sept 11 - Mountain Song Festival - Brevard, NC

Sept 12 - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, TN

Sept 15- Brighton Music Hall- Boston, MA

Sept 16- The Fillmore Silver Spring- Silver Spring, MD

Sept 17- Music Hall of Williamsburg- Brooklyn, NY

Sept 18 - Watermelon Pickers Fest - Berryville, VA

Sept 19 - MerleFest - Wilkesboro, NC

Sept 20- The Senate, Columbia, SC

Sept 21- The Windjammer- Isle of Palms, SC

Sept 22- Hargray Capitol Theatre- Macon, GA

Sept 23- Variety Playhouse- Atlanta, GA

Sept 24-Georgia Theatre- Athens, GA

Sept 25- Phenix City Amphitheater- Phenix City, AL

Sept 30 - Jefferson Theatre - Beaumont, TX

Oct 2 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX

Oct 9 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX

Oct 16 - State Fair of Texas - Dallas, TX

Dec 30- The Criterion, Oklahoma City, OK

Dec 31- Granada Theater, Lawrence, KS