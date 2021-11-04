Charli XCX announces new LP & tour (hear “New Shapes” ft. Caroline Polachek & Christine and the Queens)

Back in September, Charli XCX released her first proper single of the year, "Good Ones," which she called "the first single of my new chapter." She's now revealed she has a new album on the way, Crash, due out March 18, 2022. She worked with "an incredible group of producers and collaborators" on the album, including A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise, as well as Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, who both appear on the new single she's shared today, "New Shapes." It's a bright, bold pop track, and you can hear it below.

Charli also announced a 2022 tour of North America and Europe, which will begin in March and run through June. The North American leg includes stops in Oakland, Portland, Los Angeles, Denver, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC, Toronto, Chicago, and more, and you can see all dates below.

There are two NYC shows, at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 22 and 23, and the Los Angeles show is at The Greek Theatre on April 3. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, November 12, with various presales starting Wednesday, November 10.

CHARLI XCX: 2022 TOUR

March 26 - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

March 29 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

April 1 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

April 3 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

April 6 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

April 8 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

April 9 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

April 10 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

April 12 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

April 13 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

April 15 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

April 16 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

April 18 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

April 20 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

April 22 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

April 23 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

April 25 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

April 26 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

April 28 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

April 29 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

May 13 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

May 15 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

May 17 - Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK

May 18 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

May 19 - Alexandra Palace - London, UK

May 21 - UEA - Norwich, UK

May 22 - O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK

May 23 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

May 25 - Trianon - Paris, France*

May 27 - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium*

May 28 - TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) - Utrecht, Netherlands

May 30 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

May 31 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

June 2 - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain

June 4 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

June 7 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

June 9 - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain