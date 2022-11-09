Charli XCX & Benito Skinner team up for new Amazon comedy series

Charli XCX is teaming up with comedian Benito Skinner (aka Benny Drama) on a new Amazon series, Overcompensating. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Benito wrote the pilot and sold it to Amazon and is now attached to star in the scripted comedy, while Charli is signed on to handle the music.

Overcompensating, which is currenetly in development, will be produced by A24, and executive produced by Benito, Charli, and Jonah Hill and his production company Strong Baby. It follows Idaho football player Benny as he explores his sexuality and comes to accept himself in college.

Charli XCX released full-blown pop LP CRASH earlier this year.