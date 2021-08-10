Charli XCX announces special ‘how i’m feeling now’ shows

Charli XCX released her last album, the great how i'm feeling now, right in the thick of pandemic lockdown, in May of 2020, and she has new music on the way soon. She'll release a new single, "Good Ones," on September 2. Stay tuned for that.

Charli also has a few shows coming up, including All Things Go Festival in October and Primavera Sound in 2022. She's now announced an intimate NYC show ahead of All Things Go, on October 1 at Le Poisson Rouge. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 8/11 at 10 AM.

UPDATE: The NYC show is one of three special how i'm feeling now shows Charli will play this fall - the other two are in Los Angeles on September 27 at The Masonic Lodge, and in London on October 24 at Lafayette.

Stream the audio trailer of Charli's new BBC Radio 1 podcast, Charli XCX's Best Song Ever, below.