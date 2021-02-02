Charli XCX pays tribute to SOPHIE ++ Tim Burgess adds Twitter listening party

Tributes to SOPHIE have been pouring in since the visionary producer died at the age of 34 on Saturday (1/30). Charli XCX, who had collaborated extensively with SOPHIE, has now shared a tribute of her own to the late artist. "I will miss her terribly;" Charli writes, "her smile, her laugh, her dancing in the studio, her gentle inquisitive voice, her cutting personality, her ability to command a room without even trying, her incredible vision and mind." Read her tribute in full below.

It's really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life. There are so many memories, so many small details, so many different views and incredible feelings and stories. It's impossible to summarize the journey I went on with Sophie. Even the most insignificant things felt enormous. I can't explain how I feel and I can't encapsulate what a unique person she was in one small social media post. I will honor Sophie in my own time personally, in my grief, through my memories, through my work, through writing things only I will read. But for now, all I can is that I will miss her terribly; her smile, her laugh, her dancing in the studio, her gentle inquisitive voice, her cutting personality, her ability to command a room without even trying, her incredible vision and mind. She taught me so much about myself without even realizing. I wish I had told her more how special she was, not just her music, but her as a person. I love you and I will never forget you Sophie.

Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess also confirmed he will hold one of his Twitter listening parties for SOPHIE's debut LP, OIL OF EVERY PEARL's UN-INSIDES, on Sunday, February 14 at 2 PM ET (7 PM UK time). "No guests, no tweets from me, just the songs," Tim writes.