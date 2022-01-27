Charli XCX shares new single “Beg For You” ft Rina Sawayama

Charli XCX has shared "Beg for You" from her anticipated new album Crash. Using a sample of September's '00s dance hit "Cry for You," and a skipping house beat the song is a collab with Rina Sawayama. Listen below.

Crash is out March 18 via Atlantic and the album also features Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, A. G. Cook, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Oneohtrix Point Never.

In other news, Charli XCX documentary Alone Together, which is about her 2020 lockdown album how i'm feeling now, hits streaming and VOD on Friday (1/28). You can watch the trailer for that below.

Charli will also be on tour this spring.