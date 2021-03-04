Charli XCX, The 1975 & No Rome team up for “Spinning” (listen)

Charli XCX, The 1975, and No Rome have been teasing a collaboration, and now they've dropped "Spinning." No Rome co-produced the song with Matt Healy of The 1975 (they're also Dirty Hit labelmates) and George Daniel, and it's an exuberantly auto-tuned, poppy romp. Stream it below.

"I think rome and the 1975 guys are so talented, it’s honestly so cool to have this song with them, I feel like we all speak the same musical language in someway, and that language is stunning/exquisite/tasteful and chic 🌪," Charli tweeted.

Japanese artist Hideyuki Tanaka and designer Samuel Burgess-Johnson collaborated with No Rome to created animated characters based on each artist (as you can see above) and a colorful virtual world for them to inhabit. Some of that artwork will be auctioned on NFT platform Foundation, to benefit different charities: Rome is donating a portion of profits to Right Start, Charli to Girls Make Beats, and Matty to One Tree Planted. Bidding will begin at 2 PM on Friday (3/5) at Foundation.