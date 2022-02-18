Charli XCX tour openers: A.G. Cook, Magdalena Bay, yeule, Baby Tate (who has 2 new songs)

Charli XCX begins her tour supporting her new album, Crash, next month (not long after she performs on SNL), and she's announced support for the run. Baby Tate opens the US dates, with Charli's regular collaborator, PC Music head A.G. Cook, adding additional support for the first two shows, in Oakland, CA. Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay also join the bill for both nights in NYC (April 22 and 23 at Hammerstein Ballroom) and the Chicago show.

For the European dates, London-via-Singapore musician and performance artist yeule opens the first leg of shows, and Toronto pop artist Elio the second. See all dates below.

Speaking of Baby Tate, she's shared a pair of new singles, smooth, lush R&B track "What's Love," and the trap-infused "S.H.O. (Sl*t Him Out)". Hear both below.

CHARLI XCX: 2022 TOUR

MAR 26 Fox Theater Oakland, CA *&

MAR 27 Fox Theater Oakland, CA *&

MAR 29 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR *

APR 01 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA *

APR 03 Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA *

APR 06 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO *

APR 08 ACL Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX *

APR 09 House of Blues Houston Houston, TX *

APR 10 House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX *

APR 12 Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA *

APR 13 The Eastern Atlanta, GA *

APR 15 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC *

APR 16 The Norva Norfolk, VA *

APR 18 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA *

APR 20 House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA *

APR 22 Hammerstein Ballroom New York City, NY *#

APR 23 Hammerstein Ballroom New York City, NY *#

APR 25 Massey Hall Toronto, ON *

APR 26 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI *

APR 28 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN *

APR 29 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL *#

MAY 13 Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland ^

MAY 15 02 Academy Glasgow, United Kingdom ^

MAY 17 O2 Victoria Warehouse Stretford, United Kingdom ^

MAY 18 O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom ^

MAY 19 Alexandra Palace London, United Kingdom ^

MAY 21 UEA LCR Norwich Norwich, United Kingdom ^

MAY 22 O2 Academy Sheffield Sheffield, United Kingdom ^

MAY 23 Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom ^

MAY 25 Le Trianon Paris, France @

MAY 27 La Madeleine Brussels, Belgium @

MAY 28 Tivoli Vredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands @

MAY 30 Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany @

MAY 31 Carlswerk Victoria Köln, Germany @

JUN 02 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Spain @

JUN 04 Fabrique Milan, Italy @

JUN 07 Sala Riviera Madrid, Spain @

JUN 09 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Spain @

* - w/ Baby Tate

& - w/ A.G. Cook

# - w/ Magdalena Bay

^ - w/ yeule

@ - w/ Elio