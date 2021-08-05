Charlie Watts sitting out Rolling Stones’ upcoming U.S. tour

The Rolling Stones' rescheduled North American tour is set to start at the end of September, but it looks like drummer Charlie Watts will be sitting this one out. According to a statement from the band, Watts, who turned 80 in June, is recovering from a “completely successful” medical procedure, needs rest and recovery time, and will "unlikely to be available.”

"“For once my timing has been a little off," Watts said in a statement. "I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while. After all the fans’ suffering caused by Covid I really do not want the many RS fans who have been holding tickets for this Tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation."

Filling in for Watts will be Steve Jordan who is a regular collaborator with Keith Richards. “It is an absolute honour and a privilege to be Charlie’s understudy and I am looking forward to rehearsing with Mick, Keith and Ronnie," Jordan said. "No-one will be happier than me to give up my seat on the drum-riser as soon as Charlie tells me he is good to go."

Rest up, Charlie! The Rolling Stones tour kicks off September 26 in St. Louis and runs through November 20 in Austin.