Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul announce 2023 tour dates around Big Ears

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul are coming back to the US in 2023 for Knoxville's Big Ears Festival this spring, and have announced a few shows leading up to that, hitting Brooklyn, Philly, DC and a TBA date/city while here. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere Hall on March 28. That's a perfect place to see them and tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM. They are terrific live, go see them if they play near you.

Charlotte & Bolis released their great debut album, Topical Dancer, this year which has been showing up on Best of 2022 lists, including Pitchfork and MOJO's. Listen to the album below and pick it up on vinyl in the BV shop.

CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY & BOLIS PUPUL - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

THU 8 DECEMBER - Departamento Mexico City, Mexico

FRI 9 DECEMBER - Tropico Festival 2022 Acapulco, Mexico

SAT 17 DECEMBER - O2 Academy Brixton London, UK

SUN 26 MARCH - TBA

TUE 28 MARCH - Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY, US

WED 29 MARCH - Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA, US

THU 30 MARCH - Black Cat Washington, DC, US

SAT 1 APRIL - Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TN

THU 15 JUNE - Sonar 2023 Barcelona, Spain